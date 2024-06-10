Numbers Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $810,576.43 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.45 million and $810,576.43 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 633,253,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 633,253,011 with 623,190,027 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.0829965 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $876,416.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

