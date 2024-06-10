NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.36. 220,159,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,403,719. The firm has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $125.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $940.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $19,988,330.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,996,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,609,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,870 shares of company stock worth $110,690,038 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $3,922,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

