Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Insider Buys £37,392 in Stock

Jun 10th, 2024

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCIGet Free Report) insider David Till purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £37,392 ($47,907.75).

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

Shares of OCI opened at GBX 490 ($6.28) on Monday. Oakley Capital Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 392 ($5.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 520 ($6.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 478.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £864.46 million, a PE ratio of 385.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Oakley Capital Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.70%.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

