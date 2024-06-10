Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 873.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 513.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

