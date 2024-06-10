Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $1,279,232.16 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,978,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

