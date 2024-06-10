Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $1,279,232.16 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
