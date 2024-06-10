ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $47.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.13.

ONON stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. ON has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. Research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

