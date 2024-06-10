Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,999 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

