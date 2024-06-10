Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $128.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oracle traded as low as $125.55 and last traded at $125.84. 2,822,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,979,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $341.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

