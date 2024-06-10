Ordinals One Day Trading Volume Hits $217.20 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $217.20 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $57.07 or 0.00081956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ordinals has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 57.69797575 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $212,325,859.71 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

