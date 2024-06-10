Oscar Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,988 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,050 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Oscar Health by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,781,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. grew its position in Oscar Health by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of OSCR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,552. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

