Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 160,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 56,764 shares.The stock last traded at $70.64 and had previously closed at $70.49.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
