Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 1%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $306.15 and last traded at $304.78. 871,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,003,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.53 and its 200 day moving average is $303.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,897 shares of company stock valued at $73,850,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

