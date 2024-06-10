Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 237,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 622,665 shares.The stock last traded at $520.89 and had previously closed at $516.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.94 and its 200-day moving average is $508.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

