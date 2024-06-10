Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 4.6%

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 934,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 838,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $581.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

