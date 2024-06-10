Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350,204 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 1.00% of Pentair worth $120,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after buying an additional 131,745 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after buying an additional 98,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 676,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,513. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.