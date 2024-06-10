Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Cullen Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,725 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $176,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,787. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.