Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3532 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.44. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.53 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

