Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.29 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $97.29 million and $4,684.88 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00115395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008379 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

