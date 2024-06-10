PowerSchool’s (PWSC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.98.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,109.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,105 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

