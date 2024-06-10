Quantum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.26 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $33.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,507.04 or 1.00020254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00095966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

