Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 11518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Questor Technology Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.