Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 12,505 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the quarter. Simulations Plus makes up approximately 2.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $41,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 72,622 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 185,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $1,899,808. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. 48,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,807. The firm has a market cap of $923.94 million, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.75. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

