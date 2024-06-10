Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 27.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 202,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,172. The stock has a market cap of $852.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARIS. TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

