Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Triumph Financial makes up 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.72% of Triumph Financial worth $32,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 121,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

TFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFIN

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,636.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.