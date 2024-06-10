Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $28.92 Million Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,836 shares during the period. AerSale makes up about 1.8% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $28,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 783.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 19.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in AerSale by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 343,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,280. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $372.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,077 shares of company stock worth $367,583. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

