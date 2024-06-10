Raymond James Analysts Give Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) a C$27.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.83.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$21.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.85. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

