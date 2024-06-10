RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Shares Gap Up to $72.69

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.69, but opened at $76.17. RB Global shares last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 636,818 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RB Global

RB Global Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $380,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,549.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $2,429,632. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.