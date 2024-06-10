ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.95 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 196.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $52.77 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 209.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00114487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008419 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.