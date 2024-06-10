Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.96 and its 200 day moving average is $243.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

