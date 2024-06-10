Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shopify by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $62.51. 3,455,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,292,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

