Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $197.71. 383,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,432. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.63. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.04 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

