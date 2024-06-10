Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Broadcom by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,353.35.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $33.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,440.01. 1,259,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.09 and a 52 week high of $1,447.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,338.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,233.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

