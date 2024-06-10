Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.34. 549,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

