Retirement Capital Strategies Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 301,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,721,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

