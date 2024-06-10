Retirement Capital Strategies Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.75. 11,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,916. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

