Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 143,217 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Retirement Capital Strategies decreased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,217 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.53 during midday trading on Monday. 2,205,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

