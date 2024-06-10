Retirement Capital Strategies Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EDV stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.36. 387,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,029. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

