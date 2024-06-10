RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $268.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.36. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

