Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.8%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 6,317,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,937,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $4,473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

