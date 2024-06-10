Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

HOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $591,498.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,539,351 shares of company stock valued at $28,861,419. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825,307 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 197,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $988,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

