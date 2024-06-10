Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 183.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after buying an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,377,000 after buying an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after buying an additional 2,372,306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,193,000 after buying an additional 1,519,894 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,848,000 after buying an additional 1,177,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

