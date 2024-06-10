Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$144.50.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$146.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$149.24. The company has a market cap of C$206.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.