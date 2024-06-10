Safety Shot, Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Stock

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Safety Shot, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SRM Entertainment Price Performance

SRM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 39,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,459. SRM Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.