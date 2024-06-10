Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Capri comprises 0.9% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $204,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $33.61. 289,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,398. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

