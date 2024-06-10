Sage Rock Capital Management LP Takes Position in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. 99 Acquisition Group accounts for 4.7% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned about 1.13% of 99 Acquisition Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 99 Acquisition Group alerts:

99 Acquisition Group Stock Performance

Shares of 99 Acquisition Group stock remained flat at $10.48 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

99 Acquisition Group Company Profile

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 99 Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 99 Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.