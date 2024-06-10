Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $473.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $492.83.

SAIA opened at $445.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. Saia has a twelve month low of $292.66 and a twelve month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

