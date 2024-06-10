SALT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,581.11 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $11,581.11 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,782.96 or 0.99921453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00093804 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02242275 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,669.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.