SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $667,901.10 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,564 shares in the company, valued at $19,731,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90.

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,055,292.20.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on S. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

