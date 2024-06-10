ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 160729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$268.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at ShaMaran Petroleum

In other ShaMaran Petroleum news, Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$217,257.60. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

