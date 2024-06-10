Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) CFO James J. Volk Purchases 3,187 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CFO James J. Volk acquired 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $52,139.32. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of SHEN traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 334,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,182. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $878.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

